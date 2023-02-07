English
    D2C firm Mensa Brands raises Rs 300 crore debt from TradeCred

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Direct-to-consumer (D2C) firm Mensa Brands on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 300 crore debt from TradeCred.

    The funds will be used for new brand acquisitions as well as brand growth, including product development, supply chain integration, and working capital investment, the company said in a statement.

    "With this additional capital, we will be able to double down on our growth ambition," Mensa Brands Founder & CEO Ananth Narayanan said.

    At present, Mensa has 25 brands across fashion, home, beauty and FMCG, including Dennis Lingo, Villain, Pebble, and MyFitness.