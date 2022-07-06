D2C brand The Baker’s Dozen raises $5 million led by Fireside Ventures

Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand The Baker’s Dozen (TBD) has raised $5 million of funding including debt. The equity round was led by Fireside Ventures.

TBD will use the capital for product innovation, team building, brand marketing efforts, distribution expansion and technology. Part of the amount raised will further be utilised for capital expenditure and to increase production capacity to match the increasing product demand, expand in smaller cities followed by international expansion across the Middle East and subsequently across Southeast Asian markets, said the company in a statement.

TBD clocked sales of Rs 30 crore in 2021-22, with over 3 lakh orders month on month. It has also been EBITDA positive for the last two years.

In the next 18-24 months, the company plans to expand their distribution footprint through more than 100 own stores and 1000 retail touchpoints across 25 cities in India.

Husband and wife Sneh Jain and Aditi Handa founded the brand in 2013.

Aditi Handa, co-founder and head baker, The Baker’s Dozen, said, “We must understand that bakery goods are now more commonly consumed daily as opposed to simply being a treat, and TBD is as much of a millennial favorite as it is a mother’s trusted choice."

"Artisan@scale is our ‘mantra’ and we are best known for putting the widest variety of 100% whole wheat, preservative- free sourdough breads on the Indian map. Having sold over a million+ sourdoughs already, our diverse portfolio of handcrafted breads, teatime cakes, cookies, snacks and premixes fill a distinctive need gap for our customers who find our brand aspirational yet accessible."

The Indian bakery market value stood at nearly $7.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual rate of 8.5 percent between 2021 and 2026 to $12.4 billion by 2026.