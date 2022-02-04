D2C brand Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 50 crore in follow-on funding

Direct to consumer (D2C) brand Bombay Shaving Company has raised Rs 50 crore from Gulf Islamic Investments in follow-on funding to its Series C round which was led by hedge fund Malabar Investments.

The company has altogether raised Rs 210 crore in this round.

This Series C is the sixth round of financing for the company that counts Reckitt, Colgate-Palmolive, Sixth Sense Venture Partners, TCS former vice-chairman S Ramadorai, and 16 senior partners from McKinsey & Company among its investors.

The company said that it plans to scale operations to Rs 500 crore top line with an omnichannel presence in the next two years, and will deploy the funds towards expanding its portfolio of personal care and hair removal products.

“The company focuses on hair removal and personal care as a category. It is a deep market; there is first mover advantage and the company has demonstrated strengths in building innovative products,” said Pankaj Gupta and Mohammed Alhassan, co-founders and co-CEOs of Gulf Islamic Investments.

Gulf Islamic Investments will also be strategically positioned to provide access to Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC). Bombay Shaving Company had earlier said that it is looking to build a presence in the US, Europe, GCC and Australia, cater to the Indian diaspora, invest in brand building and hire talent across positions.

“As we scale from Rs 150 crore to Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, we needed an investor group that could guide us on building an IPO-able company,” said Shantanu Deshpande, founder CEO of Bombay Shaving Company. “Interactions with Gulf Islamic Investments were always focused on the right things – customer, product experience and team quality,” he added.

Launched in 2016, Bombay Shaving Company started as a premium brand and has since then expanded into diverse hair removal categories. In 2020, it forayed into women’s hair removal with the brand Bombay Shaving Company–Women which now accounts for nearly 25% of the total business.