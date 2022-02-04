MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    D2C brand Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 50 crore in follow-on funding

    The company said that it plans to scale operations to Rs 500 crore top line with an omnichannel presence in the next two years, and will deploy the funds towards expanding its portfolio

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

    Direct to consumer (D2C) brand Bombay Shaving Company has raised Rs 50 crore from Gulf Islamic Investments in follow-on funding to its Series C round which was led by hedge fund Malabar Investments. 

    The company has altogether raised Rs 210 crore in this round.

    This Series C is the sixth round of financing for the company that counts Reckitt, Colgate-Palmolive, Sixth Sense Venture Partners, TCS former vice-chairman S Ramadorai, and 16 senior partners from McKinsey & Company among its investors.

    The company said that it plans to scale operations to Rs 500 crore top line with an omnichannel presence in the next two years, and will deploy the funds towards expanding its portfolio of personal care and hair removal products.

    “The company focuses on hair removal and personal care as a category. It is a deep market; there is first mover advantage and the company has demonstrated strengths in building innovative products,” said Pankaj Gupta and Mohammed Alhassan, co-founders and co-CEOs of Gulf Islamic Investments.

    Close

    Related stories

    Gulf Islamic Investments will also be strategically positioned to provide access to Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC). Bombay Shaving Company had earlier said that it is looking to build a presence in the US, Europe, GCC and Australia, cater to the Indian diaspora, invest in brand building and hire talent across positions.

    “As we scale from Rs 150 crore to Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, we needed an investor group that could guide us on building an IPO-able company,” said Shantanu Deshpande, founder CEO of Bombay Shaving Company. “Interactions with Gulf Islamic Investments were always focused on the right things – customer, product experience and team quality,” he added.

    Launched in 2016, Bombay Shaving Company started as a premium brand and has since then expanded into diverse hair removal categories. In 2020, it forayed into women’s hair removal with the brand Bombay Shaving Company–Women which now accounts for nearly 25% of the total business.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #D2C #Ecommerce #funding
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 10:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.