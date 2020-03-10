D-Street Talk: This satellite communication engineer found his love with ‘Algos’ and not stars

Over a decade of experience under his belt gazing at the traders terminal, Kusal Kansara an engineer with specialisation in Satellite Communication found his love in creating, testing, & optimizing machine learning algorithm to develop trading strategies.

We spoke to Kusal on the sidelines of traders' carnival in Jaipur in March, and he confessed that if he was not an Algo trader or into trading then he would want to get into genetic engineering.

Kusal is India Strategist-Algo trading at Curl Analytics which is a tech firm with four key verticals: 1) Algo Trading, 2) Artificial Intelligence, 3) Robotics, and 4) Blockchain.

His inspiration is Linda Bradford Raschke who is an American financier, operating mostly as a commodities and futures trader, and Jim Simons algorithmic juggernaut.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

