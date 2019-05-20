App
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: Banks rally with ICICI Bank, SBI up 5-6% each; Adani group stocks spike, VIX tanks

From the private banking space, the top gainers are ICICI bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and RBL Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Exit Poll clearly indicates that Modi-led NDA is likely to make a thumping return to power on May 23 with New18 IPSOS predicting NDA to get 336 seats while UPA may get a mere 82 seats out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Nifty50 zoomed 271 points, trading at 11,678, while the Sensex rallied close to 1,000 points and is trading at 38,856.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector which jumped over 6 percent led by Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

From the midcap space, the top gainers are Adani Enterprises which zoomed 18 percent followed by Adani Power which jumped 15 percent. The other gainers are Tata Power, DHFL, Reliance Infra and HUDCO.

The top smallcap gainers are HUBtown, Indiabulls Ventures, Adani Green, Adani Gas, Aksh Optifibre, ITI and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Nifty Energy is up over 3 percent led by HPCL which jumped 8 percent followed by BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Infra, Tata Power and Reliance Industries.

From the infra space, the top gainers are BHEL, CG Power, Adani Power, Engineers India, IRB Infra, Larsen & Toubro, NBCC, Reliance Power and Vodafone Idea.

India VIX is down 15.60 percent at 23.70 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Grasim Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro while Dr Reddy's Labs, Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Infosys are the top losers.

The most active stocks were SBI, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, maruti Suzuki and YES Bank.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PVR, State Bank of India, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1465 stocks advanced and 234 declined while 410 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1724 stocks advanced, 439 declined and 129 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 20, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Market Edge

