D. E. Shaw expands in India as other US hedge funds ramp up hiring

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

D.E. Shaw, which manages more than $60 billion, is opening offices in the cities of Bengaluru and Gurugram, adding over 300 employees in total, Eddie Fishman, a member of D. E. Shaw's executive committee, said in a statement.

U.S. hedge fund heavyweight D. E. Shaw is opening two offices in India, the company said on Tuesday, joining rivals Millennium and AQR Capital Management which are also expanding in the country.

"India has been tapped for talent for a while, but it has only accelerated post-COVID," said Steve Menna, a national leader for the hedge fund industry at KPMG. He said the trend accelerated as working remotely took off.

In addition to the 300 roles hired for the two new offices, D. E. Shaw currently has roughly 80 job positions open at D. E. Shaw India, according to its website, in areas including research, technology, finance, human resources and compliance.