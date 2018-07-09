Cyrus Mistry vs Tata Sons case: NCLT rules in favour of Tata board

The National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s plea over his removal as Tata Sons chairman. The court stated that Mistry's conduct does not bode well for the smooth functioning of Tata Sons, as the former executive chairman allegedly leaked information to the media.

The NCLT stated that the board of directors was competent to dismiss the executive chairman. It also found no merit in allegations against Rata Tata and Noshir Soonawala of acting as shadow directors and said that the management is more accountable to shareholders under the present regime.

The tribunal found no merit in legacy issues raised by Mistry. It rejected the plea for proportionate representation for Mistry Group on Tata Sons' board.

Mistry, in the petition filed under the Companies Act, claimed that his removal was due to mismanagement by the board's trustees and oppression of minority shareholders.

He had taken over as chairman of Tata Sons group in 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016.

Mistry in his plea claimed that his removal was without reason and amounted to majority shareholders suppressing the right of the minority over asking questions about matters involving the company.

Five months later Mistry was removed from the post of director of Tata Sons' board for approaching NCLT.

Tata Group rebutted and said Mistry's removal was because the board had lost confidence in him. Mistry is believed to have intentionally leaked sensitive and confidential information causing loss in Tata Group's market value.

Meanwhile, a statement from Mistry's office said the NCLT ruling on the matter was, “disappointing although not surprising. We will continue to strive for ensuring good governance and protection of interests of minority shareholders and all stakeholders in Tata Sons from the wilful brute rule of the majority.”

“The ruling is in line with the earlier position expressed by the Tribunal. An appeal on merits will be pursued. Matters like TTSL, Air Asia, recovery of dues from Siva, non-closure of a loss-making Nano, a struggling resolution of Tata Steel Europe, all present serious issues that will be pursued. Not only the facts that were under consideration but also subsequent facts and developments that continue to evidence oppression and mismanagement will be under scrutiny and will be pursued in full earnest,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)