Cyrus Mistry says Tata Sons withheld information on collection of deposits: Report

Tata Sons withheld important information on collection of deposits from the public, ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry told the Supreme Court.

"Tata Sons is a public company and not a dejure private limited company. Material facts related to collection of deposits from the public, withheld" Cyrus investments said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Mistry's Cyrus Investments, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is a shareholder in Tata Sons.

Cyrus Investments alleged that collected deposits as a public company, and did not follow the restrictions imposed on private companies, the report said.

"This is a fact suppressed by Tata Sons and its majority shareholders from the RoC and indeed the NCLT, NCLAT, that during the operation of the 1956 Act itself, Tata Sons accepted public deposits. Therefore, Tata Sons was de facto and de jure a public limited company," it said.

Tata Sons and Mistry, who was ousted as chairman in 2016, are currently in a legal battle where Mistry is seeking board representation.

Former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata told the apex court that it was all about Mistry's "commercial ambition".