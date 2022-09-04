Cyrus Mistry death: Tata Group Chairman, former associates bid goodbye

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, died in a road accident on September 4. While condolences have been pouring in from all quarters – ranging from ministers, and politicians to industrialists – some of Mistry’s close associates as well as the Tata Group conglomerate have shared their thoughts on the incident.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” said Tata Sons’ current Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

ALSO READ: Cyrus Mistry Death Latest Updates: Maharashtra Government orders probe

Nirmalya Kumar, a professor at Singapore Management University who was part of the core group executive council (GEC) formed by Mistry till he was fired in 2016, thanked him for the life lessons and for teaching him corporate governance in a series of tweets.

“My dear friend, ex-boss, and chairman of Tata Sons. Thank you for the life lessons. Inconsolable- we shared a laugh last month on a park bench in London,” tweeted Kumar.

While highlighting Mistry’s humility, the author and a former ED at Tata Sons R Gopalakrishnan lauded Mistry’s initiative to build relationships at the Tata Group during his tenure.

ALSO READ: Under Cyrus Mistry’s watch, Tata Group began to increase focus on the consumer

“Cyrus Mistry was a very good human being with the quality of a great professional. He was very well qualified and incisive. Of all his qualities, for me, his humility stood out. When he joined the Tata Group, he set as a priority, the befriending and relationship of a large number of people in the group. He made the effort to connect with them and get to know them in a very short period of time. He came to grips with the challenges of the job. Hindsight suggests that, in the process of consultation and execution, he was misunderstood or he misjudged, or a bit of both. It led to the unfortunate event of his ouster from the position of Chairman of Tata Sons. I am genuinely saddened by his demise, and my heart reaches out to his family. He was a good soul. RIP,” said Gopalakrishnan.

Mistry foresaw the need for Tata Group to adopt Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) guidelines, something that is now becoming a norm among global companies now, said Dr Mukund Rajan, who worked as Tata Group’s Brand Custodian and Member of the Group Executive Council under Cyrus Mistry.

“I was part of Cyrus’s Group Executive Council, with responsibility for the Tata Corporate Brand. He created the role of “Brand Custodian” for me, which speaks to the kind of visionary leader he was - for him, the Tata brand had been built on the twin pillars of commitment to society and good governance, and consequently, he combined the roles of Chairman of the Tata Global Sustainability Council and Chief Ethics Officer under the Brand Custodian, something more global organisations are now beginning to do with the new focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)," he said.

"Cyrus was extremely well-read, and closely watched trends in business and management. He was the sharpest leader I have ever worked with, and a great judge of character. His untimely demise represents a huge loss for Corporate India and for the country,” said Rajan.