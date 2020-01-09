App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyrus Mistry case | RoC awaits SC hearing on Tata Sons' plea before acting on NCLAT order: Report

NCLAT had deemed Tata Sons’ conversion to a private company from a public company 'illegal', and asked the RoC to reverse its decision

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Before converting Tata Sons to a public company, the Registrar of Companies (RoC) will wait for the apex court's hearing on the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) decision, The Economic Times reported.

The Supreme Court will on January 10 hear Tata Sons’ plea against the NCLAT’s decision to restore Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and three group companies.

NCLAT had also deemed Tata Sons’ conversion to a private company from a public company 'illegal', and asked the RoC to reverse its decision.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

RoC does not plan to take legal proceedings further after the NCLAT provided a clarification on January 6, sources told the paper. “The larger consensus within the ministry is to wait till the SC hears the matter on January 10,” an official told the paper.

NCLAT had rejected the RoC’s request for modification of the judgement.

After NCLAT's decision in December last year, Mistry said he will not pursue chairmanship of Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Teleservices, or Tata Industries, but will be pursuing a board seat.

Tata Sons removed Mistry as chairman in 2016, and appointed N Chandrasekaran instead a few months later.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Tata Sons

