App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyrus Mistry case: N Chandra writes to Tata staff after NCLAT rules his appointment illegal

A window of four weeks has, however, been allowed by the NCLAT on the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry which means Tata Sons can appeal before the Supreme Court within these four weeks against restoring Mistry as the executive chairman.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

N Chandrasekaran, on December 18, wrote a letter to the employees of the Tata group stating that Tata Sons will pursue legal recourse after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Group.

Also read: NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons

NCLAT upheld that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

A window of four weeks has, however, been allowed by the NCLAT on the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry which means Tata Sons can appeal before the Supreme Court within these four weeks against restoring Mistry as the executive chairman.

Close

Below is the full text of the letter:

related news

Dear Colleagues,

By now, you may have seen today’s NCLAT ruling which, apart from other things, raises issues on my appointment as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. Tata Sons firmly believes in the strength of our case and will pursue the appropriate legal recourse.

During this period, I wanted to reach out to you personally. I was asked to take on the role and responsibilities of Executive Chairman in February 2017. Since then, our efforts have been primarily focused on: restoring stability and moving decisively towards a healthier financial position; conducting our businesses with the highest ethical standards, which the group has been known for, for over 150 years; honouring our commitments to all stakeholders and resolving outstanding issues; driving growth and transforming our businesses for the future.

Going forward, I assure you that we have set ourselves on a course that will make the Tata Group stronger and more vibrant than it has ever been before. I urge all employees to stay focused on their businesses and the welfare of our stakeholders. We will continue to work towards deepening the legacy of this unique institution.

With regards,

Chandra

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Cyrus Mistry #N Chandrasekaran #Tata Sons

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.