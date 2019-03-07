Cyient to develop an outage planning portal for UK Power

City-based engineering services firm, Cyient on Thursday said it has entered into partnership with UK Power Networks, United Kingdom's largest electricity distribution network operator, to design and build an online outage planning and tracking portal.

As part of the project called "Network Vision," Cyient would develop an online outage planning and tracking integration portal that would help optimise distributed energy generation performance and deliver cost savings of as much as one million pounds per year, a press release said.

"Cyient's solution development team is working in collaboration with UK Power Networks to design and build the outage planning and tracking portal from the ground up. This will allow UK Power Networks to automate current processes and streamline how upgrades and maintenance tasks are scheduled," it said. Network Vision would give local energy generators - including renewable generation visibility of planned work so they have the option to coordinate their own maintenance at the same time as the electricity network's maintenance operations, and so minimise downtime, it added.