    PTI
    April 05, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    Cyient shares jump 5% in mid-session trade after firm rejigs top leadership roles

    Shares of Cyient on Wednesday jumped 5 per cent in the mid-session trade after the IT company rejigged its top management.

    The stock of the firm zoomed 5.07 per cent in the mid-session trade at Rs 1,045 apiece on the BSE. During the intra-day trade, the stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,049.80 per share.
    On the NSE, it climbed 4.97 per cent to Rs 1,044.15 per piece.
    In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading 522.92 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,626.22 points.
    On Monday, IT company Cyient said that it has rejigged top management roles with the elevation of its managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu to the position of executive vice-chairman and MD.

