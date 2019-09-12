Cyient inks pact with QinetiQ Target Systems for avionic products

Cyient Limited, an engineering and technology solutions company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UK-based defence technology firm, QinetiQ Target Systems (QTS), to offer avionics products for its unmanned target systems.

Cyient will provide advanced manufacturing and electronics engineering solutions for QTS' range of unmanned air, land, and sea target systems from its facilities in India, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are very excited about our collaboration with QTS, a world leader in unmanned air, land, and sea targets for live-fire training, test, and evaluation exercises," Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defence at Cyient said.

"This partnership will allow us to support the "Make in India" initiative of the government of India by building critical subsystems for QTS products out of our manufacturing facilities," he added.

Graham Brooks, Programme Manager, India, at QinetiQ Target Systems said "The signing of this MOU with Cyient marks a significant milestone in QTS' strategy in India.