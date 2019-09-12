App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cyient inks pact with QinetiQ Target Systems for avionic products

Cyient will provide advanced manufacturing and electronics engineering solutions for QTS' range of unmanned air, land, and sea target systems from its facilities in India, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cyient Limited, an engineering and technology solutions company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UK-based defence technology firm, QinetiQ Target Systems (QTS), to offer avionics products for its unmanned target systems.

"We are very excited about our collaboration with QTS, a world leader in unmanned air, land, and sea targets for live-fire training, test, and evaluation exercises," Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defence at Cyient said.

"This partnership will allow us to support the "Make in India" initiative of the government of India by building critical subsystems for QTS products out of our manufacturing facilities," he added.

Graham Brooks, Programme Manager, India, at QinetiQ Target Systems said "The signing of this MOU with Cyient marks a significant milestone in QTS' strategy in India.

"Initial efforts are focused on the manufacture and assembly of avionics and electronics assemblies for our target systems as we grow indigenous activities beyond the manufacture and assembly of airframes, subsystems, and ground equipment already in place," Brooks added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 07:53 am

tags #Business #Companies

