Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyient board to discuss buyback proposal on January 17

Last week, Infosys had said it will buy back 10.32 crore shares, or 2.36 per cent, for not more than Rs 800 per share -- 17 per cent higher than the closing price of Rs 683.70 on the BSE. The total size of the buyback would be up to Rs 8,260 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IT firm Cyient on Monday said its board will discuss a proposal for a maiden buyback offer at its meeting on January 17. Besides, the company's board of directors will, on the said date, meet to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

"...the board meeting scheduled to be held on January 17, 2019, will also consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company," a BSE filing said.

However, the filing did not provide details of the buyback proposal.

Last week, Infosys had said it will buy back 10.32 crore shares, or 2.36 per cent, for not more than Rs 800 per share -- 17 per cent higher than the closing price of Rs 683.70 on the BSE. The total size of the buyback would be up to Rs 8,260 crore.

 

 
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Buyback #Companies #Cyient

