Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Titli: Andhra CM appeals to PM Modi to release Rs 1200 cr on war footing

The cyclonic storm caused damage of over Rs 3,435 crore in Srikakulam district on October 11

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wrote to the Centre a second time since October 13, requesting a release of Rs 1,200 crore on war footing to undertake rehabilitation work in cyclone Titli-hit Srikakulam district.

The cyclonic storm caused damage of over Rs 3,435 crore in Srikakulam district on October 11.

"The district has been pushed back by 20 years because of Titli. Coconut and cashew nut plantations were completely destroyed. The scars left over by Titli could be found everywhere in the district," Naidu said in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The chief minister wrote the second letter with a deep agony that the Centre did not respond to his first letter written on October 13," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a release late in the night.

"The chief minister requested that the centre immediately release Rs 1200 crore as relief on a war footing to take up restoration works," the CMO added.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 06:44 am

tags #Andhra #Andhra Pradesh #Cyclone Titli #environment #India

