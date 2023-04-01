 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyberabad police arrests Haryana man for selling confidential data of nearly 70 crore people

Aihik Sur
Apr 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST

Sensitive information on students enrolled with Byju's and Vedantu, users of financial apps such as Paytm, Phonepe and CRED; users of Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Instagram, Zomato and others were found in the accused's database, which he put up for sale, police said.

The accused was found to be in possession of confidential data on 4.5 lakh salaried employees from six cities.

Cyberabad Police on March 31 arrested an accused for allegedly stealing, storing and selling confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals, including data of students belonging to edtech platform Byju's and Vedantu, users of financial apps such as Paytm, Phonepe, CRED and users of Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Instagram, Zomato and others.

The accused, Vinay Bhardwaj -a resident of Faridabad in Haryana - was also in possession of data on 1.84 lakh cab users, 4.5 lakh salaried persons, data from Goods and Services Tax, pan-India Regional Transport Offices, data on defence personnel, PAN card holders, D-MAT account holders, credit card and debit card holders, said a press release by Cyberabad police.

Bhardwaj, who operated from an office in Faridabad allegedly collected these databases from one Amer Sohail and Madan Gopal. “He used to advertise the data for selling (on) social media platforms,” the press release claimed. The accused was also selling the data on a website called InspireWebz through cloud drive links, police said.

This case highlights the necessity of robust, secure systems within the government, and also among private players. It is also important to point out that the country still does not have a data protection law. Consultations have been undertaken on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 but it is yet to be presented in the Parliament.