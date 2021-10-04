MARKET NEWS

Cyber security management is a continuous process: SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi

Ajay Tyagi also highlighted the SEBI's cyber security efforts related to market infrastructure institutions, intermediaries, mutual funds and its internal measures.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi

Cyber security management is not a one-time event but a continuous process, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Monday.

While speaking at the inauguration of joint certification course in Cyber Security Foundation by NISM, CERT-In and C-DAC, Tyagi said SEBI has been constantly stepping up its cyber security efforts both internally as well as externally.

He also highlighted the SEBI's cyber security efforts related to market infrastructure institutions, intermediaries, mutual funds and its internal measures.

“Clearly, cyber security management is not a one-time event but a continuous process - it is not a project but a journey,” he added.

The cyber security certification course will help in understanding Cyber Security Framework based on the pillars-- identify, build, detect, respond and recover.

“This course with features like self-paced e-learning, proctored test and affordable fee structure will encourage stakeholders in securities markets to learn and be aware of cyber security issues,” Tyagi said.

Since SEBI receives and deals with a lot of sensitive and important data, we have implemented a robust cyber security framework internally, he said.
