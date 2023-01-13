 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyber attack on AIIMS not only hit hospital ops, but also academic processes

Aihik Sur
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

In a recent office memorandum, AIIMS admitted to the difficulties being faced by students and granted an extension for submitting their thesis

The cyber attack on All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in December last year not only affected the hospital's operations, but also severely impacted the academic work.

In addition to providing medical services, the hospital is a prestigious institution that offers degrees such as bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS), doctor of medicine (MD), master of surgery (MS), master of dental surgery (MDS), and research-related degrees.

In mid-December, AIIMS acknowledged the difficulties students were facing due to a cyber attack, in an office memorandum reviewed by Moneycontrol.

"Considering to (sic)  issues related to cyber attack and difficulty in accessing data for thesis, competent authority has approved additional extension/relaxation for further period," the memorandum read.

A few AIIMS students, resident doctors, and research fellows also confirmed to Moneycontrol that the cyber attack hindered their education-related activities.