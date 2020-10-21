Customs duty on TV, mobile handsets might be temporary: Report

Basic customs duty (BCD) on TVs, mobile handsets and some other electronic items is likely to be temporary and might not be in place for an extended period of time.

The government is considering setting end dates for the higher import tariff on these products, according to a Mint report.

"There is a thinking in this direction but nothing more can be said at this stage," a government official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The government might incentivise investment in the local production of electronic items, but tariff protection will not be permanent, Mint reported.

Starting from October 1, the government re-imposed a 5 percent customs duty on open cell panels used in manufacturing LCD and LED TVs, raising the prices ahead of the festive season.

The government also introduced a BCD of 10 percent on display assemblies and touch panels of handsets, effective from October 1.

Since the FY17 Budget, the Centre has raised customs duty on a number of electronic items, such as chargers, batteries, microphones, receivers, keypads, USB cables, printed circuit board assemblies, and camera modules.

"Any further measures, tax or otherwise, may be considered taking into consideration the overall sectoral or product requirements and the support the ecosystem needs for consolidating and aligning them with other bilateral or multilateral commitments and the overall trade strategy," said Rahul Shukla, executive director, PwC India told Mint.