Customers should ensure that they are borrowing from RBI-registered digital lending apps: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has a plea and advice for customers borrowing through digital lending apps -- please do your due diligence and check whether the apps are registered with the RBI or not.

The Governor's advice comes after fresh instances of high-handed recovery methods by unregistered and fraudulent digital lending apps pushed customers to suicide, most recently in the country's financial capital.

Addressing the press post the monetary policy announcement on June 8, the Governor said, "My request and advice to customers is to first check whether the app they are borrowing from is registered with the RBI or not. Details of registered lending apps are available on RBI's website."

"I assure you that if there are irregularities with an RBI-registered app then the regulator will investigate immediately," he added.

For complaints regarding entities not registered with RBI, the Governor said that they are being investigated by law enforcement agencies and state police departments.

The rise in digital lending by unregistered and fraudulent apps has been a major concern for the RBI for long. Similar instances of misbehaviour by these apps that lend to unsuspecting customers at high rates pushed many to suicide in 2020 as well.

Following these cases, the RBI had set up a Working Group on Digital Lending in February 2021 and the group released a comprehensive report suggesting regulating the space in November 2021.

In an address after the first monetary policy meeting of FY23, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said that over 650 comments were received in response to the report by the working group on digital lending and a response has been framed on the basis of those.

Back then, Governor Das had said that the guidelines should be out in two months' time, however, the norms are still awaited.

Giving an update on the final set of guidelines, the Governor said, "When we receive these complaints we also direct customers to file a complaint with the police. We will issue the guidelines after the examination is complete."

Further, the Governor also cautioned customers against falling for frauds by clicking on links in SMSes promising quick loans.

"Banks are repeatedly conveying to customers that they do not ask for customers' CVV or OTP. I want to request customers that don't click on links in SMSes in a haste. I want to tell all customers to note such SMSes and then contact you bank's branch to check if it is a legitimate message," he said.

Moneycontrol had reported on April 26 that RBI is in discussion with digital lending and consumer associations as it gets closer to finalising the guidelines. The regulator had held meetings with the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) as well as the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE).

DLAI represents over 80 members, including digital lenders and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) players such as ZestMoney, Capital Float, Lendingkart, NeoGrowth Credit, Cred and Uni. FACE is an organisation that is focused on voicing concerns of consumers and its members include lenders such as Kissht, CredAvenue, KreditBee and Paisa Bazaar.

According to industry sources, the consultations are now complete and the norms can be expected once internal deliberations are done by the RBI.