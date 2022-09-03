Customer service is a profit opportunity, here's how SMEs can make the most of it

Getting a new customer is hard—five times more difficult than retaining a customer. Customer relationship matters and that is the reason even small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are spending considerable sums of money on tech tools to manage it.

But, for the majority of SMEs, customer relationship management (CRM) is not about customer welfare but about extracting the maximum out of them for profitable growth.

The key to driving profits is not through the first sale but through the after-sale service that will lead to multiple sales opportunities.

Not many SME owners realise the value of CRM in driving service. A good CRM system allows service executives to deliver consistent service standards, activity-based pricing and better terms for win-win relationships.

Get call ready

Every service call is a moment of truth and most companies fail to make use of these to cross-sell products and services that customers may not be aware of. Many of these service calls can be a sales opportunity.

It is not just about cross-selling and up-selling—most companies don’t even do this—SMEs should also optimise the warranty-related business.

For instance, if the service executive knows about the expiry of a warranty, she can make offer an attractive offer to extend it. To do this and unearth hidden opportunities, executives must know what CRM is.

CRM is not about buying the software. It is about changing the mindsets of employees to understand new possibilities and improving customer service. Informing employees about customers in terms of their earlier buys, issues, and key interests with the help of appropriate technology will result in everyone contributing to sales.

Make the data work for you

The applicability and use of data are critical parts of a CRM system. A cross-functional aggregation is even more critical. Whoever answers a customer’s call should know how to engage them and spot opportunities for cross or up-selling.

Customer data will be of no use if not available in the appropriate format while taking a customer call. The person on the phone should be able to get the details of the customer on her screen.

Remember the adage when it comes to customer service: Listen, Listen, And Listen!

Here are three expert pieces of advice on how to listen, remember they are equally important for a good service experience and profitable sales:

1 Look out for what the customer is not saying. In India, customers are not always good at saying that the service stinks or there is a problem when it is crowded in the billing section. It is better to listen to the real issue before servicing a customer's request.

Most service executives are not trained to listen to what is not said. Instead of answering the service questions, they should probe the real issues. This can be done by asking straight questions like "what is the problem it is causing you?" "Can I assist you with another issue?" "Do you find my solution helpful? This can also unearth additional service issues that can be addressed at a price.

2 Listen to the data. The customer service agent will have data in front of her while attending a customer call. The data available may be phenomenal but if it is not presented in a form that is useful for driving business, it will not help in building relationships.

For instance, before pitching a credit card to a customer when he calls for a savings bank account issue, the agent should know that he does not have a credit card.

3 Listen to the customer. What is she saying? Pay attention to the customer feedback data. It will help you in improving processes that impact customer service. Remember how many times we have had to go through 5 minutes of IVR before we can figure out how to reach an operator? SME promoters must identify customer pain points and find ways to make it easy to do business with their company.

Once you focus on the customer, your employees will be ready for building relationships and grow with service.