Customer protection at core of RBI’s regulations for microfinance, says Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

Customer protection lies at the core of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) regulations to govern the microfinance sector, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said.

Consumer protection “has been our guiding light while revamping the regulatory regime for the microfinance sector", Rao said in a keynote address delivered at the launch of MFIN’s India Microfinance Review on November 4 in Mumbai. The copy of the speech was uploaded to the RBI’s website on November 7.

In his speech, Rao elaborated that the RBI has attempted to move from a rule-based to principle-based approach while regulating microfinance institutions. This has created an enabling environment for more financial institutions to serve the excluded, while protecting their interests through competition and transparency, he said.

In March this year, the RBI came out with a comprehensive and revised regulatory framework for microfinance loans which had five core principles.

The new regulations address regulatory arbitrage with the introduction of lender-agnostic and activity-based regulation so that all the regulated entities engaged in microfinance pursue the goal of customer protection within a well-calibrated and harmonised set-up. They are also aimed at protecting microfinance borrowers from over-indebtedness caused by granting of loans beyond the repayment capacity of the borrowers. They enable the competitive forces to bring down the interest rates by way of enhanced transparency measures

Rao said he was “hopeful” that these regulatory reforms will provide the requisite impetus for the long but immensely fulfilling journey towards an inclusive and responsible microfinance sector.

The revised regulatory framework provides significant flexibility to lenders to fulfil the needs of their microfinance customers in a comprehensive manner, the deputy governor said. It also becomes the responsibility of everyone involved in the process to ensure that the guidelines on conduct are followed in both letter and spirit and the customer is treated fairly and respectfully at all times, he added.

Microfinance institutions also require to put in place a mechanism for engagement with borrowers facing repayment related difficulties, prohibition on harsh recovery practices, extensive due diligence process for engagement of recovery agents and a dedicated mechanism for redressal of recovery related grievances, Rao said.

Amid rising consumer complaints of harsh recovery processes by lenders, the RBI, in August, had issued fresh instructions barring recovery agents from resorting to intimidation of borrowers as well as calling them before 8 am and after 7 pm. While issuing additional instructions to regulated entities including banks, non-banking finance companies and asset reconstruction companies, the RBI said it has observed that recovery agents are deviating from its instructions with regard to the recovery of loans.

“While we acknowledge the rights of the lenders to recover overdue loans, I would like to make it clear in no uncertain terms that the Reserve Bank has zero tolerance for misconduct towards the borrowers,” he added.

Irresponsible lending by a few lenders ends up putting the interests of entire industry at risk, the deputy governor said. Therefore, it is the collective responsibility of all the lenders and the self regulatory organisations to keep a check on any sharp and aggressive practices in the sector, he added.