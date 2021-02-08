Customer complaints under ombudsman schemes jumped 65% in 2019-20, says RBI report

Customer complaints under the banking ombudsman schemes rose by 65 percent in 2019-20 from 2018-19, said annual report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). There was an increase of 64.97 percent in the receipt of complaints under the three ombudsman schemes, from 2,00,362 complaints in 2018-19 to 3,30,543 complaints in 2019-20, the RBI’s annual report on banking ombudsman schemes said.

Of these, 86.19 per cent were received electronically i.e. through the CMS online portal and email, the RBI said. Despite surge in receipt of complaints, disposal rate of more than 92 percent was achieved and 72.27 percent of the maintainable complaints were resolved through mediation and conciliation, the RBI report said.

The three ombudsaman schemes of the RBI are Banking Ombudsman Scheme (BOS), the Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies (OSNBFC) and the Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions (OSDT).

According to the report, the major grounds of complaints under BOS were ATM/Debit Cards, mobile/Electronic banking and non-observance of Fair Practices Code (FPC), the report said. Further, the major grounds of complaints under OSNBFC were non-observance of regulatory guidelines, lack of transparency in contract/ loan agreement and levy of charges without notice, the RBI said.

In the monetary policy in February 2021, the RBI said that it plans to integrate the three ombudsman schemes and adopt ‘One Nation One Ombudsman’ approach for grievance redressal. “This is intended to make the process of redress of grievances easier by enabling the customers of the banks, NBFCs and non-bank issuers of PPIs to register their complaints under the integrated scheme, with one centralised reference point,” the RBI said.

The Integrated Ombudsman Scheme will be rolled out in June 2021, the central bank said.