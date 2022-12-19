 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Customer complaints against digital lenders soar in India, shows RBI data

Jinit Parmar
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Experts attribute the rise to aggressive lending, recovery practices

The introduction of data minimisation norms will go a long way in boosting customer confidence and trust in digital lending platforms.

Customer complaints against digital lenders tripled in less than two years, a trend experts attribute to aggressive lending and loan recovery practices.

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to a query in Parliament on December 12, 2022 , citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, that 12,903 “complaints have been received against banks and NBFCs pertaining to digital lending applications/apps and against recovery agents/harassment by recovery agents under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme of RBI between January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022."

NBFCs is short for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

The number of complaints was more than three times the level registered in the same year-ago period, data showed.

Experts linked the trend to aggressive lending and loan recovery practices adopted by digital lenders during the pandemic, when the number of such platforms proliferated and customers needed emergency funds.