Customer centricity: How do you know you are succeeding?

Measuring the success of customer centricity is crucial for businesses to evaluate the effectiveness of their strategies in this area and to ensure they are delivering value. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, here are some key methods with examples for small and medium enterprises to adapt and grow.

The starting point is always customer satisfaction surveys. Conducting regular surveys helps measure the level of satisfaction customers have with your products, services and overall experience.

You can use Net Promoter Score (NPS), Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT), or other metrics to assess customer sentiment. Analyse the survey results, identify the trends, and track the changes over time to gauge the impact of your customer-centric initiatives.

As an example, one of our clients sent out an NPS survey after each customer interaction. By tracking NPS scores over several months, they noticed a consistent upward trend in 77 percent of the cases, indicating improved customer centricity.

Listen to feedback

Next is the customer feedback survey. Actively listening to customer feedback from channels such as social media, online reviews, and customer support interactions provides valuable insights. Analyse the feedback to identify recurring themes, pain points, and areas of improvement.

Categorise the feedback into positive, negative, and neutral sentiments to assess the effectiveness of your customer-centric efforts. A restaurant monitored online reviews and discovered recurring complaints about slow service. By addressing this issue and measuring subsequent reviews, they observed a significant decrease in negative feedback, indicating an improvement in customer centricity.

The third is customer lifetime value (CLV) measurement. CLV measures the total value a customer brings to your business over their entire relationship with you.

By calculating CLV, you can identify the most valuable customers and focus on strategies to enhance their experience, retention, and loyalty. A higher CLV signifies successful customer-centric initiatives.

An e-commerce company that we advise tracked purchases and identified a group of loyal customers with high CLV. They implemented personalised offers, exclusive rewards, and priority services to enhance the customer experience. As a result, the CLV of this segment increased, indicating improvement in customer-centric initiatives.

Fourth is the measurement of customer retention. The customer retention rate measures the percentage of customers who continue to do business with you over a specific period.

High retention rates indicate that customers find value in doing business with you and they have a positive experience overall. Monitoring retention rates helps assess the effectiveness of customer-centric initiatives in fostering long-term relationships.

As an example, a software company introduced proactive customer support and dedicated account managers to have long-term clients. By tracking customer retention rates, they observed a significant decrease in churn, indicating that their customer-centric approach was successful in retaining customers, which made them continue it as a best practice that is core to their strategy.

Fifth is the customer effort score (CES). CES measures the ease with which customers can interact with your business and accomplish their goals.

By minimising customer effort, you enhance customer experience and increase satisfaction. You must have encountered internet sites that allow you to buy from them easily but there is no easy way out for a refund or cancellation.

Lower CES scores indicate improved customer centricity. A telecom provider introduced self-service options and an intuitive mobile app to handle enquiries. By regularly measuring CES, they found a consistent decrease in effort scores, indicating that their customer-centric initiatives made it easier for customers to resolve issues.

Satisfied employees

Sixth is employee engagement and satisfaction. Engaged and satisfied employees are more likely to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Measure employee engagement and satisfaction levels through surveys or other means. Analyse the correlation between employee satisfaction and customer-centric outcomes to understand the impact of your internal practices on customer-centricity.

A retail chain conducted employee satisfaction surveys and compared the results with customer satisfaction scores. They found a positive correlation, indicating that happy employees contributed to improved customer satisfaction and retention, which indicated success in customer-centric initiatives.

In addition to these common metrics, businesses must also monitor customer behaviour by tracking website traffic, social media engagement, and other customer activity.

Here are some examples of how businesses can use these metrics to measure customer-centricity success:

· A company with a high churn rate might want to focus on improving customer satisfaction. This could be done by providing better customer service, offering more personalised products and services, or making it easier for customers to do business with you.

· A company with a low NPS might want to focus on increasing customer loyalty. This could be done by offering reward programmes, providing exclusive discounts, or simply making customers feel appreciated.

· A company with a low CLV might want to focus on increasing customer retention. This could be done by offering subscription services, providing product upgrades, or simply making it easy for customers to renew their contracts.

It's essential to note that measuring customer centricity is an ongoing process and the chosen metrics may vary based on industry, business model, and corporate goals. Continuously monitor and analyse the selected indicators to make informed decisions and drive customer-centric improvements.

Muneer is a global expert columnist and managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, an innovative consulting firm delivering measurable results to clients. Twitter @MuneerMuh