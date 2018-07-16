Custodian banks want revision to list of high-risk countries

Differences have arisen among custodian banks over the list of high-risk countries that was compiled earlier, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Many countries have been exerting soft power to overturn the adverse impact of being named on a list of high-risk jurisdictions for financial impropriety and tax avoidance. This might lead to the exclusion of some countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, and the Cayman Islands, in the revised list.

Of the 25 names that were submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the British bank HSBC has expressed reservations and demanded a rethink. Standard Chartered also reached out to SEBI with similar concerns.

Domestic banks which are also a part of the consortium of custodians such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Edelweiss, ICICI, and HSBC have intimated SEBI regarding excluding Mauritius from the list.

The list of high-risk jurisdictions is a brainchild of the JPC (Joint parliamentary committee) and SIT (special investigation team) investigating cases of black money and tax avoidance. Custodians taking a more lenient view are of the opinion that countries like Mauritius have now brought new anti-money laundering legislation, and also that naming trade partners like China and the UAE on the list could sour relations and affect trade.

The circular issued by SEBI containing the preliminary list of high-risk jurisdictions states that transactions involving financial institutions based in those countries will face greater regulatory scrutiny. The government has been categorical in its stance that Indians, NRIs and persons of Indian origin (PIO) who are investing in India as foreign investors by round-tripping funds through accommodative jurisdictions like Mauritius will be treated as tax offenders.

While SEBI has remained tightlipped on taking into consideration the concerns of custodian bankers, possible amendments to the existing law could be drawing a distinction between NRIs and PIO for investment purpose, allowing NRIs to manage funds while retaining restrictions on their participation as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and setting investment curbs.

It remains to be seen whether SEBI will come out with a revised list on its own, or whether it will consult multilateral forums like IOSCO (International Organisation of Securities Commissions) and FATF (Financial Action Task Force) for validation.

According to the new SEBI rule, investments from high-risk jurisdiction will not be barred but will face greater scrutiny. Also, NRIs and PIO cannot be beneficial owners of foreign portfolio investment. The government is of the opinion that round-tripping of funds can be countered by setting a low threshold of 10 percent ownership by NRIs in FPIs originating from high-risk countries.