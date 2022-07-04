Current valuations look quite stretched: Bernstein’s Rupal Agarwal

Rupal Agarwal, senior research analyst and Asia quantitative strategist at Bernstein, shares her outlook with CNBC TV18 on domestic and global markets. She sheds light on market valuation, the US Fed’s stance and recessionary pressures.

Here’s a look at the interview:

In our last conversation, you had mentioned that if the Fed is going to go easy and not be so hawkish, then there may be some bit of joy in the markets. Lately, markets have been seen to believe the same, and some of the data points also suggest the same. What are your views, will the Fed go softer from here on?

It’s too early to say that the Fed will become a bit softer -- it’s definitely a possibility as we edge closer to the later part of the year. But in the following Fed meeting, I don’t expect that to be the case because inflation still remains quite elevated. We need to see inflation coming down for the Fed's stance to change. Macro data definitely is slowing down and that in fact creates a bigger challenge for the market. That’s why we have started seeing a lot more debate about the possibility of a recession. So I think it’s too soon to say that the Fed’s hawkish stance is changing, and there’s definitely a possibility that inflation starts moderating, but that’s yet to come.

How much more for this bear market, both in terms of price and time? What’s your sense?

It’s very hard to actually time the bottom and understand in terms of how much more to go. We always go back to historical evidence to understand how far we have come in the cycle.

So there are two parts to the analysis that we did - one is we looked at all the previous bear markets globally and what is the average trough we have seen and how far we are across different markets, and it’s actually been quite divergent. So if I look from India’s perspective, the nation looks above the average trough levels, which has been around 13 times. So looking from the average bear markets trough, the valuations look quite elevated. The second way, which we have been talking about recently is - have the markets already started pricing in recession risks? If I look at it from India’s perspective, it doesn’t yet seem so. The current valuations look quite stretched.

There is one segment of the market that believes the US is already in a recession and not heading towards recession. If that’s the case, then do you think a lot of worries have been priced in?

So yes, if you see from the US’s perspective, then the multiples have come down significantly. The US market is trading very close to recession multiples. Having said that, there’s definitely a bigger risk from earnings perspective. The earnings have been very resilient, and that in my mind is something to watch for as we head into an earnings season.