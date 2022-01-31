MCA Secretary Rajesh Verma given additional charge of Finance Secretary

MCA Secretary Rajesh Verma (Image: Twitter/CNBC-TV18)

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Secretary Rajesh Verma has been given the additional charge of the Finance Secretary, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

This comes in as the current Current Financial Services (DFS) Secretary, Debasish Panda, has not been given an extension of tenure. Panda's term ends today, January 31 2022.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Finance Secretary in February 2020. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved his appointment as secretary, department of financial services, in place of Rajiv Kumar.

Verma, who is currently the Corporate Affairs Secretary, is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre. He was appointed as MCA Secretary in April 2020. In the same year, he was also appointed as the chairman of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA). He shall be the head of authority as long as he holds the post of secretary at the ministry of corporate affairs.