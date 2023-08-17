Currency in circulation growth falls to 4.2% after withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: RBI Bulletin

The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies.

Growth in currency in circulation (CIC), the largest component of reserve money, declined to 4.2 percent from 8.2 percent due to the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin.

About 88 percent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, the announcement date, are being returned as on July 31, 2023, the RBI said in the bulletin.

Excluding the impact of the merger of a non-bank with a bank (with effect from July 1, 2023), money supply (M3) growth, as on July 28, 2023 was higher at 10.6 per cent (y-o-y) than 8.6 percent in the corresponding period of last year, the bulletin said.

The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, but doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.

On May 19, the RBI withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation based on a review, in pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy”, and it advised banks to stop issuing these notes with immediate effect.

Members of the public were asked to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any branch. Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions.

RBI on August 1 said according to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.14 lakh crore up to July 31, 2023.

Consequently, Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on July 31 stood at Rs 0.42 lakh crore. Thus, 88% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned.