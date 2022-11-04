Cure.fit introduces gender-neutral parental leave policy

Representative image

Tata-backed Cure.fit, the parent company of Cult.Fit has launched a gender-neutral parental leave programme for its employees which will be an update on the existing maternity and paternity policy of six months and would also cover non-binary parents, said the company on November 4.

This will include the ones who are opting for parenthood through natural birth, surrogacy, or adoption, regardless of their gender.

Bengaluru-based Cure.fit employs about 3,500 people currently.

“The leave program from Cure.fit strikingly differs in terms of equalizing the benefits for all parents. This break is a paid leave of 6 months and is followed up with flexible working models for those who’d like to opt for a longer break,” said the company in a statement.

Ankit Gupta, Head of Product & Engineering at the organisation said, “In an era, where we’re collectively on a journey to remove labels and enable all individuals to discover their best selves and be better every day, this programme organically seemed like the right thing to do. The programme empowers our employees to design a life best suited to their aspirations and eliminates bias.”

Further, they have planned for monthly check-ins by the team and project members, if the employee chooses to get updates on their projects. Once the employee is back, they can choose to continue the previous project that they were working on or be mapped to new projects.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that the Mukesh Bansal-led fitness chain Cultfit has also grown its revenues by 50 percent from the pre-pandemic days and are now operationally profitable. The company plans to go public in the next 12-18 months.