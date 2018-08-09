App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cummins Q1 net dips 17% to Rs 183 cr

Sales of the company stood at Rs 1,296.49 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Cummins had reported sales of Rs 1,387.69 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engine-maker Cummins India today reported 17.56 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 183 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 222 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Sales of the company stood at Rs 1,296.49 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Cummins had reported sales of Rs 1,387.69 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Domestic sales in the current quarter declined 7 percent over the same quarter last year. However, the same quarter last year had a strong tailwind from pre-buy on account of impending GST implementation effective July 1, 2017," Cummins India Managing Director Sandeep Sinha said.

The company is also carrying forward orders into the current quarter as few of our suppliers faced supply constraints, he added.

"We expect fulfilment of these carry forward orders in the current quarter," Sinha said.

On business outlook, he added, "We are positive on the medium to long term outlook for domestic sales as underlying demand remains positive arising from sustained investments by the government in creating infrastructure for the Indian economy."

Shares of the company today ended 4.06 percent down at Rs 651.80 on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 07:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Cummins #earnings #Results

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.