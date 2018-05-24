Cummins India Q4 PAT up 1.74% at Rs 161 cr

Engines maker Cummins India today reported 1.74 percent increase in standalone profit after tax at Rs 161.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 158.46 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Cummins India said in a BSE filing.

Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,205.79 crore. In the same period, previous fiscal sales were at Rs 1,238.77 crore.

The two figures are not comparable as post implementation of GST from July 1, 2017, sales/income from operations are disclosed net of GST.

For the fiscal 2017-18, the company said its consolidated PAT was at Rs 711.82 crore as against Rs 736.27 crore, down 3.3 percent.

Consolidated sales for the year were at Rs 5,060.20 crore and the same was at Rs 5,338.97 crore in the previous fiscal.

Cummins India Managing Director Sandeep Sinha said, "In the domestic business this year, industrial market has registered strong growth of 8 percent primarily led by the construction and the rail markets; while the distribution business grew 6 percent."

Sales in the powergen segment maintained at last year levels despite strong competitive pressure, he added.

On the outlook, Sinha said, "We are positive on the medium to long term outlook for domestic sales as underlying demand conditions remain positive based on sustained investments by the government in creating infrastructure for the Indian economy."

Cummins India said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each fully paid up for the year ended March 31.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5 per share declared on February 1, 2018.