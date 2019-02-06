App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cummins India Q3 PAT rises 8.2% to Rs 187 crore

Domestic sales in the current quarter represented the highest achieved at Rs 1,022 crore, which grew by 14 percent over the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engines manufacturer Cummins India on Wednesday reported an 8.2 percent rise in standalone profit after tax to Rs 187.09 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. It had posted a standalone profit after tax of Rs 172.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Cummins India said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,463.27 crore, compared with Rs 1,318 crore a year ago, a growth of 11 percent, it added.

Domestic sales in the current quarter represented the highest achieved at Rs 1,022 crore, which grew by 14 percent over the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

"This is primarily on account of strong demand in our industrial and powergen markets," Cummins India Managing Director Sandeep Sinha said.

Exports revenue was Rs 441 crore, up 5 percent over the comparable quarter in the previous year but declined by 2 percent over the preceding quarter due to lower demand in global powergen market, he added.

On the outlook, he said: "While we are confident on the medium to long-term outlook for domestic sales; in short term, we could be dealing with some volatility arising from the upcoming general elections.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #Business #Cummins India #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.