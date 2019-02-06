Cummins India Q3 PAT rises 8.2% to Rs 187 crore

Engines manufacturer Cummins India on Wednesday reported an 8.2 percent rise in standalone profit after tax to Rs 187.09 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. It had posted a standalone profit after tax of Rs 172.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Cummins India said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,463.27 crore, compared with Rs 1,318 crore a year ago, a growth of 11 percent, it added.

Domestic sales in the current quarter represented the highest achieved at Rs 1,022 crore, which grew by 14 percent over the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

"This is primarily on account of strong demand in our industrial and powergen markets," Cummins India Managing Director Sandeep Sinha said.

Exports revenue was Rs 441 crore, up 5 percent over the comparable quarter in the previous year but declined by 2 percent over the preceding quarter due to lower demand in global powergen market, he added.

On the outlook, he said: "While we are confident on the medium to long-term outlook for domestic sales; in short term, we could be dealing with some volatility arising from the upcoming general elections.