    CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
    Results

    The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

    The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

    "National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said.

    "All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," he added.

    (With PTI inputs)
