Cube Highways plans to raise $1 billion through InvIT: Report

Singapore-based Cube Highways is looking to raise as much as $1 billion through an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

Cube Highways is in talks with pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies for the fundraising, according to a Mint report.

"The Cube Highways InvIT will include almost all the operating road assets in the company's portfolio, barring one or two. This is the biggest portfolio of roads to be put under an InvIT in India so far. They are working with a foreign investment bank on the structuring of the InvIT and marketing to investors," a source told the publication.

The InvIT will consist of the largest portfolio of privately held road assets in the country, per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

InvITs function as trusts that own and manage infrastructure assets such as roads, ports, power plants, warehouses.

Cube Highways, backed by infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, is one of India's largest private-sector toll roads operators. It owns 28 operating highway projects, with nearly 8,900 lane km across the country.

I Squared Capital had not yet responded when contacted by Mint, while British Columbia Investments declined to comment.

"Canadian investors such as British Columbia Investments and a state-sponsored investment firm from Abu Dhabi are in the race to invest in the Cube InvIT. There are two rounds of talks post which the final set of investors will be picked," a source told the publication.

Cube Highways has acquired nine operating roads from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through the toll-operate-transfer (ToT) model.