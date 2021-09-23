MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cube Highways plans to raise $1 billion through InvIT: Report

Cube Highways, backed by infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, is one of India's largest private sector toll roads operators

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
InvITs function as trusts, that own and manage infrastructure assets such as roads, ports, power plants, warehouses. (Representative image)

InvITs function as trusts, that own and manage infrastructure assets such as roads, ports, power plants, warehouses. (Representative image)

Singapore-based Cube Highways is looking to raise as much as $1 billion through an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

Cube Highways is in talks with pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies for the fundraising, according to a Mint report.

"The Cube Highways InvIT will include almost all the operating road assets in the company's portfolio, barring one or two. This is the biggest portfolio of roads to be put under an InvIT in India so far. They are working with a foreign investment bank on the structuring of the InvIT and marketing to investors," a source told the publication.

The InvIT will consist of the largest portfolio of privately held road assets in the country, per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Why InvITs are becoming increasingly popular among investors

InvITs function as trusts that own and manage infrastructure assets such as roads, ports, power plants, warehouses.

Cube Highways, backed by infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, is one of India's largest private-sector toll roads operators. It owns 28 operating highway projects, with nearly 8,900 lane km across the country.

I Squared Capital had not yet responded when contacted by Mint, while British Columbia Investments declined to comment.

"Canadian investors such as British Columbia Investments and a state-sponsored investment firm from Abu Dhabi are in the race to invest in the Cube InvIT. There are two rounds of talks post which the final set of investors will be picked," a source told the publication.

Cube Highways has acquired nine operating roads from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through the toll-operate-transfer (ToT) model.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cube Highways #India
first published: Sep 23, 2021 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.