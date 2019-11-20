App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSB Bank seeks clarity from RBI on group transactions with Prem Watsa-promoted Farifax

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax India, through FIH Mauritius Investments (FIHM), had acquired 51 percent stake in the bank after the RBI approval in 2018 and had infused capital of around Rs 1,207.68 crore against this stake in the bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
CSB Bank has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clarify on whether it can carry out transactions with companies that have a connection with the bank’s promoter.

According to a Mint report, CVR Rajendran, CEO of the bank, sought to know from RBI if it could undertake business with Thomas Cook India and IIFL Holdings: two companies in which the bank’s promoter, the Watsa-controlled Fairfax group, holds a stake.

“Potential captive business is very high in these areas, but we are not exploring and want to keep it at arm’s length to avoid any conflict of interest," the report quoted Rajendran as saying.

Kerala-based CSB Bank's (erstwhile Catholic Syrian Bank) initial public offering will open for subscription on November 22 in the price band of Rs 193-195 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 24 crore and offer for sale of up to 1,97,78,298 equity shares.

"Fairfax will continue to hold around 50.09 percent stake in the bank after listing. It will have to reduce the stake to 15 percent in 15 years as per RBI norms," the management told CNBC-TV18.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax India, through FIH Mauritius Investments (FIHM), had acquired 51 percent stake in the bank after the RBI approval in 2018 and had infused capital of around Rs 1,207.68 crore against this stake in the bank.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Business #CSB Bank #Fairfax Holdings #IPO - Upcoming Issues #RBI

