CSB Bank MD & CEO Rajendran opts for early retirement, to step down on March 31

File image of veteran banker C VR Rajendran

CSB Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C. VR. Rajendran will step down from his role on March 31, 2022, the private lender announced on January 8.

Rajendran has opted for early retirement "to take care of his health under the advice of his physicians", it said, adding that his decision to retire at the end of this financial year was approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held earlier in the day.

The Board decided to constitute a search committee to identify and evaluate candidates from internally or externally for the position of MD & CEO, the statement noted.

"It has been decided to engage an independent executive search firm in this connection."

Notably, Rajendran has been holding the position of MD & CEO of CSB Bank since December 9, 2016, and his current term was scheduled to continue up to December 8, 2022.

"Rajendran is instrumental in turning around CSB Bank. Under his leadership, the Bank registered an impressive performance and returned to the path of profitability in Q1 – FY 20, after incurring losses for many consecutive quarters," the bank said.

Rajendran was further credited by the lender for bringing Rs 1,208 crore of primary capital in CSB Bank from FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd (a subsidiary of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation)."He was also the key driver in spearheading CSB Bank through a successful initial public offering which was oversubscribed 87 times," it added.

"Rajendran has ensured the effective implementation of a slew of sustainable growth strategies, which included healthy prudential parameters such as risk assessment, business expansion with a firm eye on bottom line, reducing the NPAs, moving to verticalised business model, and turning the underperforming bank to a new age agile profit making entity," the bank further said.

Notably, CSB Bank generates one of the highest net interest margins (NIMs) in Indian banking industry at 5.1 percent, as per the statement issued by the lender.

"The bank is in a very strong financial position as far as profitability (RoA of 2.02% and RoE of 22.96% in Q2FY22), capital adequacy (20.12% as on 30.09.2021), provision coverage (PCR 73% as on 30.09.2021) and liquidity (LCR of 170% as on 30.09.2021) are concerned, it added.

The CASA mix is at 34.5 percent as on December 31, 2021, growing at an impressive 22 percent YoY. Non-gold advances have grown at a robust 21 percent YoY, CSB Bank said, noting that "the Board is very much confident that the bank will build on the good work done by Mr. Rajendran."