CSB Bank appoints Rajesh Choudhary as Chief Information & Technology Officer

At CSB Bank, Choudhary will oversee new and ongoing digital initiatives towards the bank’s centenary year mission of becoming a universal full-service bank, the Kerela-based private lender has said

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
CSB Bank said it had suspended recovery efforts during the quarter, keeping the interests of customers in mind.

Kerala-based private lender CSB Bank on August 26 announced the appointment of Rajesh Choudhary as the Chief Information & Technology Officer.

Choudhary will be responsible for establishing the technical vision and leading all aspects of the bank’s technology development, the lender said in a release.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr Choudhary on board. With his extensive experience across technology leadership roles as well as core competencies of handling IT strategy at a large scale, he will further strengthen the bank’s technology initiatives," CVR  Rajendran, MD & CEO, CSB Bank, said.

Choudhary has almost three decades of experience in technology leadership roles across Europe, UAE, Singapore and India. His work experience lies majorly in strategy, IT infrastructure, applications, technology risks, finance, people, vendors, outsourcing, offshoring and governance.

Before he joined CSB Bank, Choudhary worked with Barclays Bank, RBS, ICICI Bank and Bank of America, among others, the release said.

At CSB Bank, Choudhary will oversee new and ongoing digital initiatives that will aid in CSB Bank’s centenary year mission of become a full-service Bank, the lender said.

The bank was planning to scale offerings across agri, MSME, SME, and LAP to enable digital solutions for its customers, Rajendran said.

Client acquisition was important for the bank and branch expansion and digital strategy were aligned to it.

"Choudhary will play a pivotal role in offering our customers a seamless and unique experience in digital banking from the comfort and safety of their homes,” the bank said.
