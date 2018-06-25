Yet another case of power theft for cryptocurrency mining in China

The man who is only recognised by his surname, Ma, told the police that he dreamed of making money through crypto mining.
Cryptocurrency may just be the new age of treasure hunting but as with any treasure, there do come pirates. In the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, more than 200 computers were found which were being operated by stealing power from the local power grid company.
The police then arrested the man when the power company informed the police about a sudden spike in electricity use, according to report by Coindesk. The suspect apparently stole over 150,000 kW hours of power between April and May 2018.
