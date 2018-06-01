Within two weeks of launch, Chinese finance app removes crypto price tracking feature

Possibly wary of the regulatory repercussions in the country, a popular Chinese stock trading app apparently removed the cryptocurrency price tracking feature weeks after it went live.

Reportedly, the app — Tong Huashun (or "Straight Flush" in literal translation)—started the feature on May 17 in its iOS version. The service offered real-time price index for major crypto-assets such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin. The app, however, did not provide in-app trading in these currencies.

The app is used by 11 million daily active users, according to company’s financial statement filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The company removed the feature quietly and as of now, it is not clear what prompted the decision. Searching for the feature on the app leads to a page which says service does not exist, reported CoinDesk.

The decision though comes after a news portal Beijing News, considered a mouthpiece of the municipal-level government, called the application's crypto tracking service "questionable" and "walking a thin line".