Winklevoss brothers grab another crypto investment patent

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of crypto exchange Gemini, have achieved another feat by winning US patent related to the creation of exchange-traded products tied to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The brothers have been hunting for long to establish a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. On June 19, a firm by the name Winklevoss IP LLP was awarded the patent. The inventors here are Evan Louis Greebel, Kathleen Hill Moriarty and Gregory Elias Xethalis in addition to both Winklevoss brothers

The patent granted to them explains a method for ‘for providing an exchange-traded product holding digital math-based assets’. It also explains the issuance of shares tied to the ETP

In this particular case, cryptocurrencies are provided with ETP, which is a type of security just like Exchange-traded funds (ETF).

Winklevoss brothers had won a patent last month for a system that settles transactions for ETPs tied to cryptocurrencies. As per the data which is available in public domain, the record states that this week's patent is the seventh crypto-related patent that the Winklevoss brothers have received. The first was awarded to them in December of last year.