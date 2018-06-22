App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Winklevoss brothers grab another crypto investment patent

Winklevoss brothers had won a patent last month for a system that settles transactions for ETPs tied to cryptocurrencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of crypto exchange Gemini, have achieved another feat by winning US patent related to the creation of exchange-traded products tied to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The brothers have been hunting for long to establish a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. On June 19, a firm by the name Winklevoss IP LLP was awarded the patent. The inventors here are Evan Louis Greebel, Kathleen Hill Moriarty and Gregory Elias Xethalis in addition to both Winklevoss brothers

The patent granted to them explains a method for ‘for providing an exchange-traded product holding digital math-based assets’. It also explains the issuance of shares tied to the ETP

In this particular case, cryptocurrencies are provided with ETP, which is a type of security just like Exchange-traded funds (ETF).

related news

Winklevoss brothers had won a patent last month for a system that settles transactions for ETPs tied to cryptocurrencies. As per the data which is available in public domain, the record states that this week's patent is the seventh crypto-related patent that the Winklevoss brothers have received. The first was awarded to them in December of last year.

According to a report by Coindesk, earlier in March 2017, Winklevoss brother’s another proposed bid was rejected by The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The denied bid was to list down a bitcoin-tied exchange-traded fund. The reason given for denial was: “the rules of a national securities exchange are designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices and to protect investors and the public interest.”
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:05 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.