What crypto’s 2022 timeline tells us about its future

Murtuza Merchant
Dec 24, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

With falling cryptocurrency prices and spectacular business collapses dominating this year, crypto investors and the community at large are looking forward to a more promising 2023.

Arguably the most exciting asset space since the Covid pandemic disrupted life, cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets have endured a rather long crypto winter all through 2022.

This is against the backdrop of a spectacular 2021 in which leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin reached dizzying heights, before steadily correcting to levels last seen in 2020.

Let us look at how the crypto bull run ended in 2022, the key events that precipitated the fall, and what lies ahead for the crypto industry in the new year.

Soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions derail 2021’s golden run

After nearly two years of stimulus money finding its way into financial markets across the globe, rising household inflation reared its ugly head by the end of 2021.

In stark contrast to what central banks believed to be just a transitory phase of high inflation, 2022 saw inflation soaring to 20-year highs that forced them to increase interest rates to suck excess liquidity out of the market.