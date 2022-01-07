WazirX launches bilingual blockchain course, joins hands with Gurukula Kangri

Representative image

Popular cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has launched a free, bilingual course in blockchain technology in collaboration with Gurukula Kangri in Haridwar, a deemed-to-be university per the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Per reports, the course saw almost 10,000 enrollments within 3 days of its launch. Notably, the onus of the course content distribution falls on the research and analysis wing of WazirX, namely Blockchain Papers, in partnership with Unlu classes, a platform that offers pre-recorded certified online courses taught by Indian celebrities and experts.

On successful completion of the course, students will be awarded a certificate by the Gurukula Kangri. The course is aimed at equipping young individuals with in-depth knowledge about blockchain technology and the crypto landscape.

This, in turn, will help them to efficiently explore various job opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto industry, like that of blockchain developers, digital payment operation roles, social media marketing, content creation in FinTech companies and blockchain startups and more. Per a Nasscom report, the crypto industry in India is expected to create nearly 8,00,000 jobs by 2030, fuelling the need for such professionals.

Nischal Shetty, Founder & CEO at WazirX, said on the development, “Indiais at a very promising stage of this digital technology and this program will ensure the youth is ahead of the curve. In today’s day and age, it is imperative to understand the vast gamut of blockchain technology and the extent to which it can optimise one’s business as well as expand

their earning horizon. The focus is to put India at the forefront of the crypto revolution by constantly innovating and building a simple and secure community that assists the industry in developing a safe Blockchain & crypto learning ecosystem."

According to the course mentor Surin Baraonkar, the program will cover modern-day fintech concepts such as Blockchain, Crypto,

Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAO, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Digital Assets, Tokenisation, Smart Contracts, Solidity, and RUST Programming Languages.

"These weapons of mass innovation and transformation will bring in 170x economic value over the next 15-20 Years. We want to make India the emerging tech and innovation capital of the world using these exponential technology stacks," he commented further.