Watch | Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati reveals lofty ambitions for his metaverse foray

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati whose business interests include movie making and SFX studios is foraying into the metaverse with his newly launched Ikonz. The company will hold intellectual property rights that Rana owns through his various businesses such as legacy movies under the Suresh Productions banner and iconic brands like Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Studios. In an interview to Rahul Jagtiani, Daggubati discloses his ideas on the metaverse and his interest and association with blockchain. Watch!