Vigil on cryptocurrencies: G20 sets October deadline

The G20 has decided to review a global anti-money laundering (AML) standard on cryptocurrency by the end of October this year.

According to a report in Coindesk, the central bank governors and finance ministers of the G20 member countries held a meeting to discuss their position on a plan for "vigilant" monitoring of cryptocurrencies. A statement issued on Sunday confirmed the meeting and lists out some details about the same. An intergovernmental body formed to fight money laundering and terrorist financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was further called by the member countries to clarify how its existing AML standards can apply to cryptocurrency within three months.

Prior to the meeting, in order to bring a global regulatory system for cryptocurrencies and blockchain, the members of G20 had asked for an AML standard on cryptocurrency from the FATF in March. In response, the Financial Stability Board, n organization focused on analyzing and making recommendations to the G20 on global financial systems, had presented several key metrics last week for monitoring crypto assets.

A member country of G20 said: "While crypto-assets do not at this point pose a global financial stability risk, we remain vigilant. ... We reiterate our March commitments related to the implementation of the FATF standards and we ask the FATF to clarify in October 2018 how its standards apply to crypto-assets."

It was also speculated that FATF is eyeing to develop regulatory rules for some of the major cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, in order to put a hold on the increasing money laundering cases in crypto.