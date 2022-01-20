Viacom 18's YME cluster announces launch of NFT marketplace Fully Faltoo

(Image: Shutterstock)

Media conglomerate Viacom18 is all set to jump on the non-fungible tokens (NFT) bandwagon, as its Youth, Music and English (YME) entertainment cluster has announced its maiden NFT marketplace Fullyfaltoonft.com, which has been set up by GuardianLink.io.

The marketplace will offer ‘fully valuable’ digital art conceptualised and created by the team behind brands like MTV, Vh1, and Comedy Central in India, and is all set to go live on February 14.

FullyFaltoo as a franchise started by being a show on MTV to moving on as a brand solutions studio, to now an NFT marketplace, that will launch its diverse range of digital collectibles.

Users will have the opportunity to claim ownership over edgy and unique digital art pieces. The exclusive collectibles will also have creations inspired from iconic pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra and will be up for auction across the globe.

With industry-standard security layers enabled, users will be able to buy the NFTs at a set auction price. Users will have to register on the platform to be able to make a purchase through the use of a custodian wallet. The security layers set up by GuardianLink.io will ensure the security of minting, transferring, and storing NFTs.

Speaking on the introduction of Viacom18’s maiden NFT offering, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "The brands that make our YME portfolio - MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity, have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry in the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction".

Speaking about the new offering, Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io, says, “We are elated to work with India’s leading entertainment conglomerate - Viacom18 to launch this NFT marketplace. As a technology framework ecosystem, Guardian has always been at the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest Marketplaces and most advanced Creative NFTs in the space. With its foundation in Creative Media, Guardian has led the race in terms of designing high-impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol.”

To ensure widespread awareness on its maiden NFT marketplace FullyFaltooNFT.com, the cluster will roll out an elaborate integrated marketing plan. The Fully Faltoo campaign will also aim at educating consumers about non-fungible tokens and digital collectibles while attracting viewers to bid on the platform.