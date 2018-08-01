US lawmakers seek to utilise blockchain to fight spread of fungal disease

US Senators have moved a legislation in Congress which seeks to employ blockchain to fight an endemic fungal disease widespread in Central Valley in California and other parts of the country.

The bill, part of the FORWARD Act, proposes the utilisation of blockchain for swift and anonymous data sharing on the research and clinical trials for the eradication of the disease.

“Arizona has been home to 68.3% of diagnosed Valley Fever cases over the last ten years. This legislation represents a breakthrough for researchers of this orphan disease. Our design for collecting critical clinical data, while protecting patient privacy through the use of blockchain, should become the future of medical research,” Congressman David Schweikert said in a statement.

The establishment of the blockchain pilot program is one of the short goals outlined in the bill.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Co-Chairman of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force and the primary sponsor of the legislation, informed that in the first six months of 2018, there have been twice as many reported cases of Valley Fever in Kern County compared to last year during this same period.