US investor sues telecom firm after hackers steal his cryptocurrency tokens worth $24mn

A prominent US cryptocurrency investor and entrepreneur, Michael Terpin has sued telecommunications company AT&T in a $24 million lawsuit. He has accused the telco of negligence and fraud, for a theft of digital currency tokens, from his personal account, causing him to lose $24 million.

As reported by CNBC, Terpin, a resident of California, filed a 69-page complaint in the US District Court in Los Angeles, claiming his cryptocurrency loss is a result of “AT&T’s willing cooperation with the hacker, gross negligence, violation of its statutory duties, and failure to adhere to its commitments in its privacy policy.”

Terpin alleged the tokens were stolen on January 7, 2018, using what he called a "digital identity theft" of his cellphone account, and AT&T was his service provider. Within seven months, Terpin has been a victim of hacking twice.

Speaking about the first hack, Terpin stated that the fraudster had gotten his contact number through an “insider cooperating with the hacker” without the company’s employee asking for his valid identification and passcode.

The complaint stated that the contact number was used to access Terpin’s cryptocurrency accounts.

“What AT&T did was like a hotel giving a thief with a fake ID a room key and a key to the room safe to steal jewelry in the safe from the rightful owner,” he said.

Terpin in his complaint states that token theft is a result of what is called a SIM swap fraud. SIM (subscriber identification module) cards are the tool to authenticate subscribers on mobile phone networks. AT&T, however, has denied the claims. “We dispute these allegations and look forward to presenting our case in court,” the company said in a statement.

Terpin co-founded an angel group called BitAngels in 2013, and the digital currency fund BitAngels/Dapps Fund in 2014.