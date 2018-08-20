US court orders an arrested hacker to pay for his bail in cryptocurrency

If the recent verdict by a court in San Francisco becomes a norm, defendants of federal court cases in the US may be able to pay their bail amount by also using cryptocurrency.

The district court has ordered a Serbian and Italian national Martin Marsich, to pay his bail of $750,000 in cryptocurrency. The people in question were being tried for hacking the computer network of a game company Electronic Arts (EA), in San Francisco.

As per a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, Marsich was charged of breaching the gaming firm's network, which gave him access to 25,000 accounts, using which the users bought in-game items. He also sold the access to these accounts on the dark web, causing a total loss of $324,000 to the company.

Marsich, who was arrested by the police at the San Francisco International Airport, would have to confirm the bail payment amount on August 20.

Legal experts, however, argue that this system of paying for bail by using cryptocurrency may not work in the future. Due to the volatile nature of bitcoin and other cryptocurrency formats, a bail requirement today might lose its importance tomorrow, following a crash in value.